West Berkshire GP to answer your questions

A Thatcham GP will answer your questions on the Coronavirus in a Q&A with newburytoday.

Just send in your questions and Dr Elizabeth Mottram, who works at Thatcham Medical Centre, will try to answer any queries and concerns you may have.

We all appreciate how busy she must be at the moment and thank her for taking the time to address the public's concerns.

We will be trying to get as many of your questions answered as we can but may have to restrict those we use due to time constraints.

So if you have a question you would like us to put to her, please email it to sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

Please include your name, address, email and phone number, as well as any particular reason why you are asking the question. Only your first name will be published and your details are held in line with our Privacy Policy.

Questions will be accepted up until midday tomorrow (Thursday) and we will feature the Q&A on our website as soon as we can after that time.