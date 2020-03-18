Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

West Berkshire GP to answer your questions

Send your questions to us and we will put them to our medical expert

Sarah Bosley

sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886655

Coronavirus: Cobra meeting today

A Thatcham GP will answer your questions on the Coronavirus in a Q&A with newburytoday.

Just send in your questions and Dr Elizabeth Mottram, who works at Thatcham Medical Centre, will try to answer any queries and concerns you may have.

We all appreciate how busy she must be at the moment and thank her for taking the time to address the public's concerns.

We will be trying to get as many of your questions answered as we can but may have to restrict those we use due to time constraints.

So if you have a question you would like us to put to her, please email it to sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

Please include your name, address, email and phone number, as well as any particular reason why you are asking the question. Only your first name will be published and your details are held in line with our Privacy Policy.

Questions will be accepted up until midday tomorrow (Thursday) and we will feature the Q&A on our website as soon as we can after that time.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

More coronavirus cases confirmed in West Berkshire

Coronavirus: What we know

UPDATED: More schools announce partial closures due to Coronavirus

West Berkshire School operating under partial closure policy this week

Prohibition order against Zinc Nightclub

Prohibition order against Zinc Nightclub

Drug dealer caught with heroin worth £12,000

Drug dealer caught with heroin worth £12,000

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33