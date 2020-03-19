Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Hungerford tree planting on today (Thursday)

Environmental group planting trees from Woodland Trust

John Herring

John Herring

An event to help make Hungerford greener is being held today (Thursday).

Hungerford Environmental Action Team (HEAT) have said that the planting is still going ahead today.

The group is planting saplings in and around Hungerford provided by the Woodland Trust.

There are around 420 trees to plant today. People are asked to bring wellies and a spade if available. 

Organisers have asked people to stay away if they displaying symptoms of coronavirus or living with someone who is showing symptoms, or at risk. 

Social distancing will be observed during the event. 

Meet at St Lawrence's Church at 9am.

