Covid-19 forces cancellation of Newbury Spring Festival

NSF expresses deep regret at calling off May's fortnight of music concerts

Trish Lee

festival director Mark Eynon at the launch earlier this year

This morning (Thursday) the  Newbury Spring Festival has issued the following statement:

It is with deep regret that the Newbury Spring Festival has taken the decision to cancel the May 2020 event. Subject to government guidelines, the Festival hopes it might be possible to stage a mini season in the autumn. Ensuring the safety and security of all our artists, audience and staff has and always will be the Festivals’ top priority.

More information on our future plans will follow later in the year.

The Newbury Spring Festival has always been committed to music for the young and their schools education programme which was due to start on March 19 has also been postponed.  But we very much hope to re-open the programme and bring music to the community in the months to come.

  the meantime during this challenging time the Festival sends their supporters, audiences and colleagues encouragement, support and best wishes for their health and wellbeing.

