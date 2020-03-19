Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Thames Valley Police warn of coronavirus home testing scam

No companies or individuals have been licenced to perform home testing

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Police called to affray at Newbury playground

As West Berkshire prepares to go into lockdown, Thames Valley Police are warning of scammers exploiting pandemic conditions to target residents.

While no specific alert has been issued for this district, there does appear to be a threat in the region.

On Tuesday, Pcso Mathew Wingrove, from Windsor, warned Thames Valley residents that no companies or individuals have been licenced to perform home testing for coronavirus.

If anybody is approached by individuals offering this service, it will be a scam.

This applies to electronic communications – such as phone and email messages – as much as to door-to-door efforts.

If any West Berkshire residents become aware of such activity, they are advised to contact the police’s non-emergency number 101.

If they find themselves in immediate need of assistance, they should call 999.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

More coronavirus cases confirmed in West Berkshire

Coronavirus: What we know

UPDATED: More schools announce partial closures due to Coronavirus

West Berkshire School operating under partial closure policy this week

Drug dealer caught with heroin worth £12,000

Drug dealer caught with heroin worth £12,000

Prohibition order against Zinc Nightclub

Prohibition order against Zinc Nightclub

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33