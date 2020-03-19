Thames Valley Police warn of coronavirus home testing scam

As West Berkshire prepares to go into lockdown, Thames Valley Police are warning of scammers exploiting pandemic conditions to target residents.

While no specific alert has been issued for this district, there does appear to be a threat in the region.

On Tuesday, Pcso Mathew Wingrove, from Windsor, warned Thames Valley residents that no companies or individuals have been licenced to perform home testing for coronavirus.

If anybody is approached by individuals offering this service, it will be a scam.

This applies to electronic communications – such as phone and email messages – as much as to door-to-door efforts.

If any West Berkshire residents become aware of such activity, they are advised to contact the police’s non-emergency number 101.

If they find themselves in immediate need of assistance, they should call 999.