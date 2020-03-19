Coronavirus: Covid-19 volunteer task force in Hungerford and Lambourn

LOCAl councils in Hungerford and Lambourn have co-ordinated volunteer services during the coronavirus crisis.

Hungerford mayor Helen Simpson said: “A number of people have already come forward to offer their services to help the elderly and vulnerable during self-isolation.

“One of those is Geordie Taylor who is keen to volunteer himself but also to co-ordinate volunteers within Hungerford.

“He has set up an email address specifically for this and would like you to contact him if you are in isolation and need help or you are willing to help those in isolation

Mrs Simpson added: “We have met with Geordie who is well-known locally, been in contact with Hungerford Surgery and are in the process of contacting key local groups like CHAIN.

“Safeguarding issues are of importance.

“We are also aware of the Facebook site ‘Support for the vulnerable in West Berks’ and will be maintaining direct contact through Geordie with them, but feel that Hungerford needs its own volunteer group.

“These are unchartered waters for us all.

“Please look after yourselves and your families first; if we all do that this, anybody falling between the gaps can be attended swiftly and more importantly safely.”

Contact details are hungerfordselfisolation@gmail.com

Follow on Twitter @HungerfordVirus

Telephone 07836 330815

Lambourn Parish Council has published a full list of community volunteers and their contact details

To view them go to https://lambourn.org/coronavirus-volunteer-help

If you are not online, telephone (01488) 505050 for details.