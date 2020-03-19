Pret a Manger to shut its doors at 3pm

Pret a Manger’s Newbury store will shut from 3pm today.

Although staff confirmed they have been told the move is temporary, they do not know when they will be reopening.

The store had already been operating mainly as a takeaway business, with its seating area closed.

It is not the only business to have shut its doors today (Thursday) in West Berkshire. The Royal Oak pub in Yattendon has also closed temporarily, following government guidance, but continues to provide a new service offering.

In a statement on the pub’s website it said it could “no longer be the physical meeting point of the village and general provider of food, beer and cheer” but added that there were “multiple ways” of it continuing to provide a service to the community.

It will now be offering a take away service, having adapted its menu to cater for its food being enjoyed at home.

Food available includes pizzas, burgers and steaks, while beer, wine and soft drinks will also be sold to people to take home. The full menu can be found on its website.

The statement continued: “When one door closes, another one opens.

“Although our doors won’t be open, we will meet you outside with your order so there is no need to leave your car. The inaugural Yattendon drive thru’.

“For those of you who are unable to leave the house, I am trying to update my insurance so that we can provide a delivery service to your door.”

The pub, which was recently named as the Berkshire Dining Pub of the Year for 2020, currently has a large amount of food on its premises – both perishable and non-perishable, frozen and fresh – and it is putting together a shopping list which will be sold to anyone in need of supplies at cost price.

