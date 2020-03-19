West Berkshire Council care homes to close to all but essential visitors

West Berkshire Council is to imminently close all of its care homes to all but essential visitors in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The council operates Birchwood Care Home and Willows Edge Care Home in Newbury, Notrees Care Home in Kintbury, and Walnut Close Care Home in Thatcham.

The council has not confirmed when the homes will be closing, but NewburyToday understands it is likely to be tomorrow (Friday).

The council said the decision was a "proportionate measure" to the Covid-19 pandemic to keep vulnerable people at the homes as safe as possible.

It added that the decision would be subject to review as the situation develops.

West Berkshire Council's executive member for adult social care, Graham Bridgman (Con, Burghfield & Mortimer) said: “The risks of remaining open to visitors are straightforward - the more visitors there are, the greater the risk of bringing infection into the home.

“While we appreciate that residents will miss face-to-face contact with family members, we are sure that relatives and communities will support us in this decision in order to help us to keep their loved ones as safe as possible.

"So that residents can nevertheless keep in contact with their family and friends we are ensuring they have access to the internet, tablets, phones, etc and we will be working to support contact through technological means".