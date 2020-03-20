Newbury's Fair Close Centre closed, but meals on wheels service being increased

Newbury's Fair Close Centre is focusing on ramping up its meals on wheels service to ensure that elderly and vulnerable people have a hot meal delivered to their door.

The centre has been forced to close for the forseeable future due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Currently, the service provides meals for 100 people a day, but it plans to increase that number to between 150 and 200.

Fair Close also wants to try and run the service seven days a week going forward.

Chief executive James Wilcox said it was with “deep regret” the centre had to close, but said the safety of all users was paramount.

Mr Wilcox said the most isolated and vulnerable would be prioritised.

The centre is also operating a telephone befriending service for its clients while it is closed.

A two-course hot meal will cost £5.50 and orders can be placed over the phone.

On Monday this week, local IT firm Stream Networks donated six brand new laptops to help Fair Close deliver and upscale the meals on wheels service.

The company has also donated a cloud server, Microsoft Teams and Hosted Telephony.

In addition, four members of staff have volunteered for the next three months to help Fair Close coordinate meal delivery and payroll for Fair Close.

Stream Networks chief executive Matt Shanahan said: “We are delighted to be able to offer our help to such a brilliant organisation who carry out such valuable work in the local community."