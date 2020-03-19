Coronavirus: West Berkshire pubs and restaurants feel economic impact

THE economic impact of the coronavirus on West Berkshire’s pubs and restaurants is already being felt.

Local licensees have said they will do everything they can to keep staff employed, but business has been hit hard.

Michelin-star chef Dom Robinson said bookings at The Blackbird at Bagnor had been down by 75 per cent since the Government advice on Monday.

Mr Robinson said: “I’m really worried because I just don’t know what to do and what’s going to happen.

“We only had three cancellations last week, then the Government made that announcement and everyone has been cancelling.

“We took £300 yesterday, where we’d normally take £2,000.

“We’ve got enough to pay the staff and obviously they are the most important thing.

“The economic impact of this has been savage and cannot be exaggerated.”

Licensee of The White Hart in Thatcham High Street, Sandra Hallett, said: “We felt the effects straight away after the Government advice earlier this week.

“My partner and myself are doing as many shifts as we can to cut down on wages. But so far we’re trading as normal and, Government willing, we’re going ahead with Mother’s Day meals.”

Ms Hallett said she would not have been able to continue indefinitely with the Government’s intervention and added: “It would be nice if Enterprise Inns could come up with something to help.

“And we’ve got VAT to pay at the end of the month – it would be nice if that could be postponed.”

Warwick Heskins, licensee at The Catherine Wheel in Cheap Street, Newbury, said: “Obviously business is down from the usual.

“We’ve been about 50 per cent down since the Government made the announcement.

“Obviously that’s going to have a knock-on effect on breweries as we’re not ordering in so much beer. But it’s been better that I thought.”

He said the Government advice had left licensees in an “awkward” position and added: “Just the other day I was putting our ‘A’ board outside and a woman shook her head and tutted at me.

“But we’ve got staff to pay so we are only closing if we’re told to.”

Licensee of The John O’Gaunt Inn in Hungerford, Mark Genders (pictured), also runs a micro brewery, INNFormal, in the town.

He said: “We’re arranging to do deliveries of both meals and beer, from two-pint containers upwards. I’m not laying off staff – I’m finding things for them to do.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has announced the Government will give all pubs a business rates holiday, no matter the size of the rateable value of the premises.

The break will last for 12 months and there will also be a grant of up to £25,000 for pubs with a rateable value of less than £51,000.