Coronavirus: Hungerford mayor 'couldn't be more proud' as town rallies

HUNGERFORD mayor Helen Simpson has said she “couldn’t be more proud” of the way the town is rallying in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile volunteer co-ordinator Geordie Taylor is already working with 70 volunteers to keep those in isolation safe and well stocked.

Mrs Simpson said: “I’m hugely proud of our community. To be honest, in the current situation, there’s no better place to be – we really rally round for each other. If Hungerford is in your heart, it stays there, frankly. Having been through a tragedy, we know how to look after one another and to deal with it more than most.”

Mr Taylor (pictured with his dog, Smudge) said: “Our project went live at 5pm just three days ago and we now have over 75 volunteers signed up. There are currently 12 individuals or families in isolation and we’re looking after them.”

Hungerford volunteers are helping with dog walking, collecting prescriptions, posting letters and much more.

Mr Taylor, whose efforts are endorsed by Hungerford Town Council, can be contacted by telephone on 07836 330 815; via Twitter at @HungerfordVirus or via hungerfordselfisolation@gmail.com

Also, the Community Support Hub, of which the Newbury Weekly News is a partner, can be contacted by telephoning 01635 503579.