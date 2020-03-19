Latest update: PM says he expects the country to "turn the tide within 12 weeks"

As the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, addresses the nation, newburytoday brings you a summary of today's key developments in the country's battle against Coronavirus.

In his press conference from Downing Street, the PM said he expected to "turn the tide within 12 weeks", giving the first indication of how long the government's measures to control the spread of the virus could be in place for.

He said the government was looking at possible anti-body testing kits, which he likened to a pregnancy test.

He also urged businesses to "stand by your workers, because we will stand by you," in a bid to allay fears of companies and employees, and said more details on support for businesses will be released in the coming days.

Newburytoday will bring you more details about these measures, and where business owners can go to access the support, in the coming days.

Mr Johnson urged everyone to continue heeding all the warnings issued by the government and said: "With determined, collective action and scientific progress we will turn the tide."

Also today, the Queen sent a message to the country, where she thanked scientists, medical and public services for their work during the ongoing crisis.

The Bank of England has also cut interest rates to 0.1%.

The Church of England is now limiting the number of people attending weddings to just five.

The number of deaths from Covid-19 in Italy has now exceeded those in China, hitting a total of 3,405.

