Caring Kingsclere volunteers deliver the goods

A KINGSCLERE supermarket is arranging special deliveries for villagers aged over 70, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, local resident Joanna Smith suggested to Swan Street Stores that something should be done to help the elderly in the area.

Since then, posters have been created and more than 20 volunteers have come forward to help with deliveries.

Mrs Smith said: “For any over-70s who are perhaps on their own, I thought we could put a notice in the window of the shop, spread the word and make deliveries as and when they need them.

“It’s just making people aware, ahead of any lockdown, that we can deliver.

“We’re having more and more volunteers coming every hour willing to deliver, but at the moment we have a list of about 20.”

The shop is also delivering to Hannington, Ecchinswell, Old Burghclere and Sydmonton, plus other local villages that don’t have easy access to a shop.

Swan Street Stores has been run by Raj and Monika Patel since March 2018 and Mr Patel said he wanted to give something back to the community after being welcomed to the village by the locals.

He said: “Villagers are always supporting the local shop, so we thought we should come up with something.

“Joanna suggested we did deliveries, and I said let’s do it.

“We gathered some volunteers and now we’re waiting for the orders.

“The community has been very welcoming since we arrived.

For residents interested in deliveries, leave your details at the store or call (01635) 297035.