Newbury chain restaurants affected following nationwide closures

BILL'S is the latest nationwide chain to announce it is shutting its doors with immediate effect due to the coronavirus restrictions.

The Newbury restaurant in the Market Place, along with all the other Bill's, shut its doors until further notice at 7pm tonight, Thursday, March 19.

In a statement from the Bill's team, they announced that 'with a heavy heart' all Bill's Restaurants will close until further notice.

Is reads: "This extraordinary measure has been taken in the interest of both employee and guest safety, which are of utmost importance to us.'

It ends: "We look forward to reopening, when we are able, and to welcoming you back to the restaurant."

ASK also closed its restaurants from 4pm yesterday (Wednesday).

Some stores are remaining open for take away or delivery, but Newbury is not on the company's list. The nearest restaurants are Basingstoke and Reading

Managing director of ASK Italian, Chris Holmes, said: "The safety and wellbeing of our customers, team members and the wider communities surrounding our restaurants is our number one priority. Following the latest government guidance asking people to reduce social interaction where possible, we believe choosing to temporarily close our restaurant spaces is the right decision.

"We will be doing everything possible to look after our ASK teams during these tough and unprecedented times".

Newbury's Cobrizo Lounge is operating under amended opening hours between 9am and 9.30pm, with the kitchen closing at 8.30pm.

Marks and Spencers will be introducing special opening hours for elderly and vulnerable patients and emergency service workers from tomorrow (Friday).

The company said that the first hour of trading would be set aside for older and vulnerable customers on Friday, March 20, and on Mondays and Thursdays afterwards.

A special hour for NHS and emergency workers will be held on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The special shopping hour does not apply to franchise stores in petrol and railway stations. In-store cafés have been closed temporarily.

Newbury's M&S store in Northbrook Street is open from 8am until 7pm. The Simply Food Store at Newbury Retail Park is open from 8am until 8pm.

Newbury Kungfu Oriental Buffet in the Kennet Centre has temporarily closed.

A statement on the restaurant's Facebook page said: "With caution and concern for the health and welfare of the community, our thoughts are with everyone affected by the global outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19), and in response to the government’s advice to avoid restaurants we have decided to temporarily close our restaurant to help contain spread.

"We just want you to know that we are monitoring the situation closely and responding to the rapid changes every day, because the safety and well-being of our customers remains our top priority. We hope to be back soon and thank you for your support".