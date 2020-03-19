Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

IKEA in Calcot to close along with stores nationwide to help in fight against coronavirus

Home delivery still available

IKEA, which has a store in Calcot, has announced that it will be closing all of its stores in the UK and Ireland from tomorrow night (Friday, March 20)

Country retail manager and chief sustainability officer in the UK and Ireland, Peter Jelkeby, said: "As a precautionary measure against the ongoing risk of COVID-19, we have decided that, at 6pm on Friday 20th March, we will temporarily close all the IKEA stores across the UK and Ireland to customers. 

"You will continue to be able to browse and purchase our range online or through the app, and have our products delivered directly to you. You will also be able to request a contact-free delivery if you prefer. For people with pre-booked kitchen planning appointments, we will be in touch to discuss virtual or remote planning options.  

"Co-workers are at the heart of the IKEA business and we are committed to supporting them in the best possible way during this complex and fast-evolving situation".

