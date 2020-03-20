MS sufferer criticises supermarket over home delivery

A MULTIPLE sclerosis (MS) sufferer has criticised a retail giant for not prioritising those vulnerable to coronavirus health complications for home delivery.

Waitrose customer Tara Hubbard, aged 62, who lives in Wantage Road, Newbury, said she was unable to circumvent a huge waiting list for deliveries from healthy people, despite being in a high risk group advised to stay indoors and away from shops.

She said: “I’ve been unable to order anything online because it’s booked up weeks in advance.

"My husband is away on business and I asked if they could prioritise my deliveries because my immune system has been destroyed. But no.

“I’ve been a loyal customer for years and years and they were always happy to take my money then. Now they tell me to just go somewhere else.

"They just told us: ‘We don’t do priority lists.’”

A Waitrose spokeswoman said: “These are testing times for us all and we’re trying to work through the situation we all find ourselves in.”

Asked whether the company planned to prioritise deliveries for the immunosupressed, she replied: “I can’t give [Mrs Hubbard] a direct answer right now, but we are looking at things to cater for our vulnerable customers.

"The situation is changing by the hour and we’re doing our absolute best.”

Meanwhile the chain issued the following statement on Thursday: “From Friday, in Waitrose supermarkets the elderly, the vulnerable and those who look after them will be able to take advantage of a prioritised and dedicated shopping hour.

"The dedicated hour will be the first opening hour of the shop. Waitrose.com is also working on a way to support its vulnerable customers who need food delivered to them.

“Waitrose has also taken the decision to close all Waitrose Cafes and rotisseries and to temporarily suspend making coffees.

This will free up extra hours for Partners to keep shelves stocked with food and essential items. In some cases, branches will be closing early to give Partners time to restock the shelves.

“From today, Waitrose is also taking new steps to ensure food is distributed fairly.

"In addition to existing limits on some online items, there will be a limit of three for any specific grocery item, and a maximum of two packets of toilet roll per customer buying in shops.