West Berks Open Studios cancelled

THIS year's May open Studios has been cancelled. John Brazendale, the chairman of the scheme that involves the public visiting more than 100 artists and makers in their studios, workshops and exhibition venues, issued the following statement:

"I want to update you on plans for Open Studios 2020. Having today consulted with others I have decided that, in order to safeguard our volunteers, artists and visitors, Open Studios 2020 will not go ahead in May.

"I am sure you will understand that cancelling Open Studios 2020 is a painful experience for us after all the planning that we have already done. We shall look at all possibilities to salvage something of Open Studios 2020 later in the year should we find ourselves in a happier and healthier position.

"I shall keep you updated with any new developments. Thank you for your support and understanding.

"Best wishes, stay safe and healthy."