West Berkshire Brewery announce delivery initiatives to support the local community

WEST Berkshire Brewery, creators of Good Old Boy and Renegade Lager, have this week announced a number of community focused initiatives to help the local community navigate the ongoing Coronavirus crisis.

Residents within a five-mile radius will now be able to enjoy free delivery on food orders from the West Berkshire Taproom & Kitchen, including a range of feel good food from its menu. While residents within a 25-mile radius will now be able to enjoy West Berkshire Brewery’s full range of beers, also free of delivery charge, straight to their door.

In addition, in a bid to help the wider community, West Berkshire Brewery have also encouraged those self-isolating or vulnerable and in need of support with groceries/supplies within a 20-mile radius, to get in touch and the brewery will do all they can to help.

Managing Director Tom Lucas said: “These are difficult times, not just for the hospitality industry, but for the whole nation. West Berkshire is an incredible community and we will do everything we can in order to help the most vulnerable, whether this be delivering some feel good food to those who may not otherwise be able to reach us, or delivering vital supplies. We are here to help where we can.”

If you or someone you know is self-isolating/vulnerable, within 20 miles of West Berkshire Brewery and in need of help with groceries call them on (01635) 767090 or email: taproomandkitchen@wbbrew.co.uk.

West Berkshire Brewery, The Old Dairy Frilsham Farm, Yattendon RG18 0XT

Takeaway & Delivery service operating times:

Tuesday: 12-3pm & 6-9pm

Wednesday: 12-3pm & 6-9pm

Thursday: 12-3pm & 6-9pm

Friday: 12-3pm & 5-9pm

Saturday: 12-9pm

Sunday: 12-6pm