Park House appoints new principal

Park House School in Newbury has announced that Tom Goodenough will take up the post of headteacher later in the year.

Mr Goodenough will take on the role after long-serving head Derek Peaple said that he will retire at the end of the school year.

This follows a “rigorous” process of selection, involving a large portion of the school community.

Mr Goodenough is an experienced teacher.

A former pharmaceuticals employee, he began working in education in 2013.

In late 2018, he became head at Didcot Girls’ School.

Now living in Newbury with his wife and two sons, he will assume his position at Park House from September.

In a statement, Mr Goodenough said: “I am really excited to be taking up this role from September at such a special school with a great reputation and inspiring ethos.

“As a Newbury resident for most of my life, the opportunity to lead a great school in and for my own community is something I am passionate about.

“I can’t wait to get started working with the exceptional students and staff of Park House School and the wider Achievement for All Education Trust.”