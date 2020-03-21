Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury man admits racial assault at Reading Magistrates' Court

Defendant also attacked another man, court hears

A MAN has been fined for a racially-motivated attack.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, March 10, was 33-year-old Adrian Cornish, of Grove Road, Newbury.

At a previous hearing, Mr Cornish admitted assaulting Klaudio Leku by beating him in Newbury on October 19, and that the offence was racially motivated.

In addition, he admitted assaulting Christopher Radcliffe by beating him at Mr Cornish’s home in Grove Road on January 1.

The case was adjourned for pre-sentence reports to be prepared.

At the sentencing hearing, Mr Cornish was fined £200 and made subject to an 18-month community order with a requirement that he carry out 100 hours of unpaid community work.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £90.

Finally, Mr Cornish was ordered to pay Mr Radcliffe £125 in compensation, in lieu of an otherwise statutory victim services surcharge.

The court did not order any compensation to be paid to Mr Leku because it was said that he sustained no injuries in the attack.

