Royal County of Berkshire Show cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

This year's Royal County of Berkshire Show - due to be held in September - has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The show, one of the biggest in the south, regularly attracts crowds of 60,000 or more.

In a statement on its website published today (Friday) it says: "With the continued developments in relation to COVID-19 Coronavirus, we are undoubtedly entering a period that will have an unprecedented impact on all our lives and how we go about our daily activities.

"Now more than ever, every decision and action we take, has the potential to impact every person an organisation around us both directly and indirectly.

"With great regret, after careful consideration and due diligence, our Board of Trustees and Society Leadership have taken the decision to cancel The Royal County of Berkshire Show 2020.

"This decision was a difficult one and made with a heavy heart, but a decision made for all the right reasons.

"As a people oriented charitable organisation, we have a responsibility to ensure we take every measure possible to safeguard the health and wellbeing of everyone we engage with.

"This includes our staff, members and volunteers; schools and communities; businesses and organisations who work with us throughout the year.

"Taking the decisive action of cancelling our 2020 Show now will also at the very least help us to:

.Manage the commercial risks associated with continuing the preparation of the Show

during such economic uncertainty

. Help to ease the logistical burden on the resources required for our Members and Volunteers

. Help to ease the logistical and financial pressures on Contractors and Supply Chains in servicing the Show

. Give us the opportunity to set in motion the actions needed to safeguard our long-term future – for the Society and for future Shows,

"We are acutely aware of the impact of every decision made in our operating environment and the challenges faced across our industry for shows countrywide - we’re mindful of our responsibility and duty of care to one another.

"We will be engaging with all our stakeholders including members, volunteers, contractors and exhibitors over the coming days and weeks to set out our path forward as we navigate the challenges ahead together.

"We can look to 2021 with renewed vigour and optimism and make next year our most exciting and successful year yet!

"We would like to thank everyone involved in the Society, the Showground and the Show for their continued support, all of whom contribute massively to our ability to deliver on our charitable mission bringing agricultural education and learning to our communities.

"We wish you well at this most challenging time for us all."