Latest update: PM tells pubs, clubs and leisure centres to close

But Chancellor promises the government will step in and help pay wages in "unprecedented measures"

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently announcing stricter measures in a bid to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak, during his daily briefing from Downing Street.

He said the time had come to "strengthen measures and push down further on that curve of transmission between us" and take the next steps based on scientific advice.

"Sadly today we need to physically keep people apart," he said, as he asked cafes, pubs, bars and restaurants to all close tonight and not reopen tomorrow.

He said they could continue to provide takeaways.

Nightclubs, theatres, gyms and leisure centres have also been asked to close today.

But alongside him is the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, and he has just announced a range of "unprecedented measures" to help people and businesses.

He said the government would now step in to help pay people's wages as he pledged the country "will not face this alone".

This afternoon schools across the country closed to the majority of pupils, as 65,000 retired NHS staff were asked to return to work.

The death toll from Coronavirus in England rose to 167 today.

