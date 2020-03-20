West Berkshire confirmed coronavirus cases double

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire has doubled.

Six people in the district have now tested positive for COVID-19, figures from Public Health England have revealed.

The first case in the district was confirmed last Friday (March 13) with two more confirmed the following day.

Earlier this afternoon, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told all pubs, restaurants, gyms and leisure centres in England to close to help stop the spread of the virus.

An emergency coronavirus appeal has been launched in the district to help charitable and organisations assist elderly and vulnerable people.