Supermarkets roll out exclusive shopping hours

In an effort to combat issues arising from coronavirus-related stockpiling, Tesco and Sainsbury's have announced special shopping hours for vulnerable people on designated days.

The scheme is also being extended to NHS and social care staff.

Last Thursday, Sainsbury's only permitted elderly and vulnerable people to shop at its stores for the first hour of trading.

As this was well-received, the scheme is now being expanded.

From Monday, March 23, Sainsbury's will open between 8am and 8pm, Monday to Saturday.

Between 8am and 9am every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, only elderly, disabled and vulnerable people will be able to access the store, as well as NHS and social care workers.

Anybody wishing to enter the shop during these times will have to present ID.

Sunday trading hours will remain unchanged (10am-4pm).

Tesco is also rolling out a similar initiative.

There, the first hour of trading on Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning (9am-10am) will be set aside for the elderly and vulnerable.

Moreover, between 9am and 10am every Sunday – before checkouts officially open – NHS workers will also get a dedicated hour.

This does not apply to Tesco Express outlets.