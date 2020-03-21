West Berkshire libraries shut with immediate effect

LIBRARIES in West Berkshire are shut.

A notice from Newbury library reads: 'Unfortunately, all our libraries are now closed to the public until further notice, due to government guidelines. We'll continue to support our communities and our e-services are available 24/7.'

The notice says fines have been waived for anything due by the end of May: 'Please don't worry about returning items to us: no fines will be due 20 Mar-31 May.'

Wash Common Library, which is run by volunteers, has also closed until further notice.