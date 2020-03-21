Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

West Berkshire libraries shut with immediate effect

Online services still available and no fines will be imposed on late return of books

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

03-3612A-Newbury-library

LIBRARIES in West Berkshire are shut.

A notice from Newbury library reads: 'Unfortunately, all our libraries are now closed to the public until further notice, due to government guidelines. We'll continue to support our communities and our e-services are available 24/7.'

The notice says fines have been waived for anything due by the end of May: 'Please don't worry about returning items to us: no fines will be due 20 Mar-31 May.'

Wash Common Library, which is run by volunteers, has also closed until further notice.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

UPDATED: More schools announce partial closures due to Coronavirus

West Berkshire School operating under partial closure policy this week

Prohibition order against Zinc Nightclub

Prohibition order against Zinc Nightclub

Drug dealer caught with heroin worth £12,000

Drug dealer caught with heroin worth £12,000

West Berkshire confirmed coronavirus cases double

West Berkshire coronavirus cases double

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33