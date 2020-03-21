Reading Buses to accept concessionary passes all day

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Changes to come into effect from Monday

From Monday, concessionary passes will be accepted all day on Reading Buses services in most local authorities, but not West Berkshire.

This change of policy is the result of an agreement between Reading Buses, Reading Borough Council, Slough Borough Council, Oxfordshire County Council, Buckinghamshire County Council, Surrey County Council and Hampshire County Council.

The passes will be accepted for journeys starting from the areas covered by said bodies.

The company said that holders of concessionary passes from those authorities can use any of its Newbury & District or Courtney/Thames Valley Buses services for free – as long as the journey starts in those areas.

Reading Buses chief executive Robert Williams said: "We are delighted to be able to open up our buses at all times to concessionary pass holders in Reading Borough and other local authority areas from Monday.

"We have been working hard with the councils since various supermarkets and banks restricted their first hour(s) for older or more vulnerable people in the wake of the coronavirus situation.

"It made sense that we should be helping to get them there and back."

Negotiations are ongoing to extend the scheme to more authority areas.

