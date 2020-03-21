Calcot man believed missing in Turkey

Thames Valley Police have appealed to the public for help in locating a Calcot man missing since at least March 17.

Andrew Cooke, 48, flew to Istanbul on March 9.

He did not make the return flight he had booked for March 17, and family and friends have been unable to reach him.

He is not believed to have left Turkey.

Mr Cooke is described as white, around 6ft tall and of large build.

He has brown cropped hair and a short brown beard, and speaks with a northern accent.

He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Det Insp Beth Sillitto, based at Reading police station, said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for Andrew’s welfare and are carrying out enquiries to try and locate him in Turkey.

"We are now appealing to his friends, colleagues or anyone who may have been in contact with him to please come forward with any information.

"Furthermore, we are also appealing for anyone in Turkey who may have seen Andrew to please get in touch.

"You can do this by calling 101 if you are within the UK. If you are calling from abroad, please call +44 1865 841 148, quoting reference 43200090394."