John Lewis to shut Newbury store from Monday

John Lewis is to close its UK stores until further notice from Monday evening - with its popular Newbury outlet among those affected by the move.

This is due to a drastic drop in footfall, with British retailers struggling to stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This would be only the second time in its 155-year-long history that the retailer has taken such a drastic step.

The last nationwide closure was during the Blitz.

While John Lewis emphasises that the closures are temporary, it has not stated when it intends to reopen the stores.

As a result of the decision, local shoppers will be unable to access the store from 6pm on Monday evening.

Johnlewis.com, which accounts for half of the firm's business, will continue to operate.

Two other high street names have announced similar measures.

New Look - which operates two stores in Newbury - is closing its outlets until further notice.

Like John Lewis, it will continue to maintain online shopping services.

Jewellers Pandora is also closing its store in the Parkway Shopping Centre, as part of a nationwide shutdown.