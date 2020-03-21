Seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Berks

One further West Berks resident tested positive for COVID-19 today.

The figure was obtained from the national COVID-19 Dashboard, which is updated daily.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the district up to seven.

If you are experiencing severe symptoms of coronavirus - such as shortness of breath or persistent chest pain -, call 111 and inform the operator that you believe you are suffering from COVID-19.

If possible, put on a facemask before medical assistance arrives.