Seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Berks
Sat, 21 Mar 2020
One further West Berks resident tested positive for COVID-19 today.
The figure was obtained from the national COVID-19 Dashboard, which is updated daily.
This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the district up to seven.
If you are experiencing severe symptoms of coronavirus - such as shortness of breath or persistent chest pain -, call 111 and inform the operator that you believe you are suffering from COVID-19.
If possible, put on a facemask before medical assistance arrives.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News