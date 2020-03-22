Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

National Trust shuts all gardens and parks

Move follows closure of houses, cafes and shops

In order to encourage social distancing, the National Trust has closed all its gated gardens and parks.

The organisation - which operates a number of renowned West Berks attractions - announced last week that it was to shut its properties to the wider public.

This was in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Trust hoped that it would be able to keep its outdoor sites open, provided the public exercised due diligence.

However, fears that a large number of people would descend on its gardens for Mothering Sunday prompted the latest move.

The decision has affected local Trust attractions.

While Basildon Park and Sandham Memorial Chapel have been indefinitely shut, it appears that visitors can still access the woodland around Ashdown House.

Further information can be found on the National Trust website.

