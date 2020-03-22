Racing Welfare expects increased demand for services

Racing Welfare - an organisation dedicated to aiding stable workers in need - is expecting increased demand for its services as the industry grapples with the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The charity has an office in Lambourn.

Among its key provisions is its helpline, which offers around-the-clock support to racing staff.

As the pandemic is likely to have a deep impact on the industry, the group is increasing capacity for this service.

Racing Welfare chief executive Dawn Goodfellow states: "It’s vital for people to know that help is available to anyone in racing.

"Everyone is feeling the strain, but we really don’t want anyone to feel they can’t ask for help.

"Whilst self-isolation is necessary to combat the virus, we don’t want people in racing to feel isolated or with no-one to turn to.

"We’re here to help, so please share your immediate problems with one of our experienced team.

"Whilst this is an unprecedented crisis, Racing Welfare wants to reassure everyone that we remain operational and are here to provide support for all of racing’s people.

"We are aware that people from a whole range of different roles across the industry will be facing hardship and we are continuously monitoring the situation in order to provide up-to-date information and guidance to anyone affected.

"Racing’s support line is open 24/7 on 0800 6300 443 to anyone needing assistance or via live chat online at www.racingwelfare.co.uk"