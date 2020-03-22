The Vineyard in Stockcross shuts up shop

Premier Stockcross hotel and spa The Vineyard is closing until further notice.

The decision was made before the weekend to shut its luxury facilities to the public.

It was announced yesterday on social media.

The Vineyard is a renowned restaurant as well as a hotel, and its business is likely to be hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Management stress that they are conscious of the need to observe social distancing measures.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the company wished its customers well, saying: "With great sadness we are putting the corks back in the bottles and preparing ourselves for a spell of 'Wine Down Time.'

"Thank you to all of our guests for their kind words, support and loyalty.

"We look forward to welcoming you back when the doors re-open."