Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

B4000 Wickham blocked both ways after accident

Emergency services are currently on the scene

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

Police car_shutterstock

 EMERGENCY services have been called to an accident on the B4000 involving a motorbike

The road is blocked both ways at Easton Hill and slow traffic. 

Update to follow

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Wave of policy changes at district shops

Wave of policy changes at district shops

West Berkshire confirmed coronavirus cases double

West Berkshire coronavirus cases double

A view on the coronavirus situation from a former Thatcham resident living in France

A vew from a former Thatcham resident living in France

Seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Berks

Seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Berks

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33