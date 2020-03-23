Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at eight

There have now been eight confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Berkshire.

The Government's official COVID-19 dashboard was updated last night (Sunday).

It represents an increase of one on Saturday's total of seven.

If you are experiencing severe symptoms of coronavirus – such as shortness of breath, a high temperature or persistent chest pain – call 111 and inform the operator that you believe you are suffering from COVID-19.

If possible, put on a facemask before medical assistance arrives.