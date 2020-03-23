Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at eight

Newbury businesses temporarily closing due to coronavirus pandemic
There have now been eight confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Berkshire.
The Government's official COVID-19 dashboard was updated last night (Sunday).
It represents an increase of one on Saturday's total of seven.
If you are experiencing severe symptoms of coronavirus – such as shortness of breath, a high temperature or persistent chest pain – call 111 and inform the operator that you believe you are suffering from COVID-19.
If possible, put on a facemask before medical assistance arrives.
