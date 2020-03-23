Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at eight

Government figures show slight rise in number of COVID-19 cases

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Coronavirus: What we know

There have now been eight confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Berkshire.

The Government's official COVID-19 dashboard was updated last night (Sunday).

It represents an increase of one on Saturday's total of seven.

If you are experiencing severe symptoms of coronavirus – such as shortness of breath, a high temperature or persistent chest pain – call 111 and inform the operator that you believe you are suffering from COVID-19.

If possible, put on a facemask before medical assistance arrives.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Wave of policy changes at district shops

Wave of policy changes at district shops

West Berkshire confirmed coronavirus cases double

West Berkshire coronavirus cases double

A view on the coronavirus situation from a former Thatcham resident living in France

A vew from a former Thatcham resident living in France

Seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Berks

Seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Berks

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33