McDonald's closes Newbury and Calcot restaurants

McDonald's is closing its UK restaurants in an effort to encourage social distancing.

Among the branches affected by the move are outlets in central Newbury, Newbury Retail Park, Tot Hill Services and Calcot.

They will all be shut by 7pm tonight.

It is unclear when they will reopen, although the company insists it will work with community food relief schemes through the coronavirus pandemic.

McDonald's had intended to maintain its takeaway and drive-thru services, and its restaurants had been providing free drinks to frontline workers.

But it has become apparent over the past few days that this approach was undermining official advice for people to stay at home.