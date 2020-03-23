Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Donate now to support West Berks and North Hants coronavirus charities

Every £1 you give will be doubled by the Greenham Trust – up to £100,000

THE Greenham Trust will match any donations made by the public and local businesses via its online Coronavirus Emergency Appeal up to a huge sum of £100,000.

This will generate a fund of £200,000 to be distributed alongside the trust’s and other local funders' contributions to local charitable and voluntary organisations that are offering support to the elderly and vulnerable people.  

The emergency fund will go to help those charities and volunteer organisations supporting those most urgently in need including: 

Helping elderly or vulnerable people or people with chronic underlying health conditions or diseases in self-isolation or quarantine who need access to food, medicines or social care: 

Providing more support for Foodbanks 

Increasing the number of meals on wheels deliveries to support the elderly 

Providing financial, employment and debt advice 

Giving counselling, suicide prevention and mental health support for those who have for example lost their jobs, are grieving or are in crisis 

Supporting those who are homeless or in temporary accommodation. 

The Coronavirus Emergency Appeal was launched at 5pm on Friday and already more than £1,600 has been donated by the public. 

Every penny of every donation, no matter how small, will go directly to the charities that are providing the much-needed support, so please give what you can.   

Donate via the Good Exchange here: app.thegoodexchange.com/project/17994/greenham-trust/greenham-trust-coronavirus-emergency-appeal 

The Greenham Trust has already put in place £250,000 of emergency coronavirus funding which is available to benefit charitable and voluntary organisations who are supporting elderly and vulnerable people through the coronavirus crisis in West Berkshire and North Hampshire.

Since this funding was put in place, Sovereign Housing Association has pledged £50,000 locally and £50,000 for the organisation’s wider area, Peter Baker Foundation has committed £25,000 and Englefield Charitable Trust £10,000.

