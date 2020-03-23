Coronavirus: Hungerford High Street pub offers free food to those struggling for cash

A HIGH Street pub has transformed into a pop up shop to help residents weather the coronavirus outbreak – and is even offering free food to those in desperate need.

The Borough Arms in Hungerford is well stocked with antibacterial spray, hand sanitiser, bread, milk, egg, pasta and ltoilet roll.

Customers can pay by card or cash and licensee Sylvi Giuliani is providing a friendly face – at a ‘social distance.’

She said: “Since the Government announcement on pub closures the wheels have fallen off. I wouldn’t have been able to pay staff wages. So if we can sell a few bits and bobs it might help the community and it might help my staff.”

But, Ms Giuliani added: “Some were saying they couldn’t buy enough chicken or whatever and then I heard a few other people saying ‘well at least you’ve got money to buy something.’ I discovered there are people out there who can’t afford to feed their kids and that just broke me. So if anyone has no food, and especially no money to buy food, please message me privately and I will put a small parcel of food together for you, free of charge, to collect, or I can drop off for you. Please do not go hungry. I don’t have a lot of stock but I’m happy to give it away to those in need.”

The pub has already provided several emergency food packages free of charge.

Meanwhile the pub is selling take-away beer at reduced prices in a bid to fund the effort.

Ms Giuliani can be contacted at the Borough Arms or online via info@borougharms.co.uk