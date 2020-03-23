Swindon man dies in motorcycle crash near Newbury

A man has died following a collision in Wickham this morning (Monday).

The 53-year-old from Swindon was pronounced dead at the scene after his black Kawasaki motorcycle left the road between the junctions of Easton Hill and Lip Lane along the B4000 towards Great Shefford around 7.15am.

His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Investigating officer, PC Christian Pinder, of the joint operations unit for roads policing, said: “My thoughts are with the motorcyclist’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“I am appealing for any witnesses to this collision to please come forward.

“I would also ask any motorists who were in the local area around the time of the collision to check dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could assist with the investigation.

“Anyone with information can call 101, or make a report online, quoting reference 43200095234.”