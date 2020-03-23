Newbury businesses temporarily closing due to coronavirus pandemic

Three Newbury businesses have announced they are closing their shops and offices temporarily in response to Covid-19.

Camp Hopson, which was founded in 1921, closed its doors temporarily at 5pm today (Monday) with a heavy heart.

Chief executive Nigel Blow said: "The health, safety and wellbeing of our customers and staff continues to be our utmost priority, and it's very important to us that we do the right thing by the community in which we live, work and serve to help mitigate the spread of the virus."

Camp Hopson said it was "working to understand" if there were any services that it could continue to provide during the closure.

The store said it would do its best to honour furniture and bed deliveries.

"We truly thank you for your ongoing loyalty and support, hope that you stay safe and that we see you again soon," Mr Blow said.

Inn at Home also said today that it had regrettably made the decision to close its doors.

The craft beer, wine and spirits business in Bartholomew Street said that it would still be taking orders online and enquiries over the phone.

Announcing its temporary closure, the business said: "You, our customers, are, without doubt, the most discerning, supportive, delightful folk imaginable and we can't wait to get you back in our shop. Until we do, drink well, drink responsibly, stay safe and healthy. We look forward to seeing you as soon as we can".

Solicitors Gardner Leader, which has offices in Newbury and Thatcham, has also decided to close its offices to visitors from close of business today.

In a statement the firm said: "The vast majority of our staff are now working from home. We are also able to use video conferencing (internally and externally) and other technology instead of face-to-face meetings. We continue to offer the full range of services to all of our existing clients and to new clients. We know that these are challenging times for everyone and we are here to offer you our support and to help provide peace of mind.

"Our priorities are to ensure the wellbeing of our staff and to ensure that our service to clients is affected as little as possible while the current situation continues."