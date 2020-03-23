Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

West Berkshire residents get ready to raise your glasses to NHS and frontline workers

A nationwide initiative #TimetoToast to thank first responders and medical professionals

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

LET's collectively say a big thank you.

Freemasons nationwide are calling for the whole community to join in a toast at 9pm tonight to remember absent friends and those working on the frontline in the NHS and to ensure no one feels alone.

Chief executive of the United Grand Lodge of England David Staples has called for the Freemasons' regular toast - traditionally held for absent friends after dinners - to be a 'virtual' toast - using #TimetoToast online - and extended to all those we cannot meet with, yet remain close in our thoughts.

He said: "We want everyone to join in at 9pm tonight and raise a glass to those we cannot be with in person due to the huge challenges facing the country. Stay safe, self-isolate, but know that you are not alone."

Head of Freemasonry for Women Christine Chapman said: "We must combat loneliness by ensuring that, even if we are all in our own homes, we are still connecting across the country."

#TimetoToast

