LATEST UPDATE: PM introduces tough new measures to curb spread of virus

Prime minister Boris Johnson has just announced tough new measures in a bid to crack down on the spread of the Coronavirus.

In an address to the nation, from Downing Street, the PM also said the police now had new powers to enforce the restrictions with fines.

From now there are only four reasons you are able to leave your homes:

To shop for essential items - as infrequently as possible.

Daily exercise, once a day, alone or with members of your household.

A medical need.

Travel to and from essential work.

The tighter restrictions also mean all shops selling non-essential items, as well as libraries, playgrounds, outside gyms and places of worship, have all been shut.

All social events, weddings and baptisms have all been cancelled, but funerals will be able to take place.

Police have been granted the power to fine people not adhering to these new measures and to disperse any gatherings of more than two people, not from the same household.

Mr Johnson said: "You can be in no doubt that each and every one of us is enlisted; each and every one of us is now obliged to join together to halt the spread of this disease; protect the NHS; and protect many, many thousands of lives."

He said the measures would be under constant review, adding: "We will look again in three weeks and relax them if the evidence shows we are able to."

A total of 335 people have now died in the UK of Covid-19, which has been described as the biggest threat the UK has faced in decades.