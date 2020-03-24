Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus in West Berkshire: confirmed cases hit double figures

Increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the district

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

01635 886633

Coronavirus: What we know

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire has increased to 10, Public Health England statistics show.

The first case in the district was reported on March 13, increased to three the next day and then doubled to six on Friday. 

The number of confirmed cases increased to seven on Saturday and then rose to eight on Sunday.

Last night the government announced a three-week lockdown in an attempt to stop the virus from spreading. 

From now there are only four reasons you are able to leave your homes:

To shop for essential items - as infrequently as possible.
Daily exercise, once a day, alone or with members of your household.
A medical need.
Travel to and from essential work.

