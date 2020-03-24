Hungerford parks to close due to coronavirus - so 'get growing instead'

PLAY parks and the skate park managed by Hungerford Town Council are to close until further notice.

But councillors are urging residents to get growing instead to cheer up the town.

The town has been proud of its annual floral displays in the High Street and other areas.

Before the current coronavirus crisis the Smarten Up Hungerford project had added to this with baskets full of colourful blooms on bridges and so on.

But town clerk Claire Barnes has issued the following statement: “In light of the Government announcement yesterday (Monday, March 23), we will be closing all our play parks and skate parks until further notice. Regrettably we will not be providing the usual display of flower baskets and troughs in the High Steet either. We encourage residents to take this opportunity to grow their own flowers this year to provide a splash of colour and cheer to the High Street. You may also wish to enter our Hungerford in Bloom competition which we hope to run by photograph entry. More details to follow.”

More details of how to enter your efforts into the contest will be announced later.