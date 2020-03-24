Coronavirus West Berkshire: Kennet Shopping, Newbury, restricts customers to one entrance and exit

The Kennet Shopping centre in Newbury has announced that only one entrance is to stay open for the three outlets that are still serving customers.

Food outlets Grape Tree, Poundland and One Stop are still serving customers as they are exempt from the blanket ban imposed by the Government lockdown on Monday.

Poundland and Grape Tree are inside the centre, with One Stop on the outside in Market Place.

Access to Grape Tree and Poundland is via the entrance by Market Place/Cheap Street, next to Coral.

There is no thoroughfare through the centre, therefore this is the only entrance and exit.

Healthfood shop Grape Tree's opening hours are Monday to Saturday, between 9am and 5.30pm and Sunday, 11am to 4pm.

Poundland will be open Monday to Saturday between 9am and 6pm, and on Sundays from 10am to 4pm.

One Stop will open from 7am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and 8am to 10pm on Sundays.