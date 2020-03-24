Coronavirus West Berkshire: Free car parking in West Berkshire Council-operated car parks

PARKING in West Berkshire Council-operated car parks will be free until further notice in an effort to make life easier for key workers.

With immediate effect, parking charges have been suspended at all off-street car parks and on-street parking bays across West Berkshire.

The council hopes that these measures will help support key workers needing to use their cars during the period of disruption due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Signs informing users of the changes are being put up at the entrances to car parks that will remain open. There will be no signs near on-street parking bays because of the number and spread of locations, but they are also free to use.

The Kennet Centre car park is open between 7am and 7pm, but it is restricted to the ground floor only and is unattended. The lifts are also out of use.

Northbrook Street car park has been closed until further notice and the Wharf car parks have had their barriers lifted for unrestricted access.

Season tickets holders will have their expiry period extended by two months, which the council hopes will be sufficient for most users.

For season ticket holders wanting a refund, advice will be made available on the council’s website in due course.

The council’s executive member for transport Richard Somner said: “We recognise the important roles key workers have in our communities.

“It’s only right that we ensure they don’t have to contend with anything which might be seen as an obstacle to them carrying out their duties at this very difficult time.”

Regardless of the new measures, the council reminded all road users to ensure the roads are kept clear for all traffic, including emergency services, and that the double yellow lines and disabled parking bays are respected.