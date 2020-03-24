Coronavirus in West Berkshire: Confirmed cases rise to 12

There are now 12 confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire, Public Health England statistics show.

It was revealed this morning (Tuesday) that the number had hit double figures, and a further two cases have been confirmed this evening.

The first case in the district was reported on March 13, before increasing to three the next day and then doubling to six on Friday.

The number of confirmed cases increased to seven on Saturday and then rose to eight on Sunday.

Following an announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last night, the country is now in strict lockdown in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

There are now only four reasons you are able to leave your homes:

To shop for essential items - as infrequently as possible.

Daily exercise, once a day, alone or with members of your household.

A medical need.

Travel to and from essential work.