Greenham Trust's Coronavirus Emergency Appeal raises nearly £57,000

Wed, 25 Mar 2020
The Greenham Trust's Coronavirus Emergency Appeal has now raised almost £57,000.
The fundraiser was only launched on the trust's charity funding platform, the Good Exchange, on Friday afternoon.
The organisation has pledged to match donations and grants up to £100,000.
Proceeds are intended for voluntary initiatives aiding local elderly and vulnerable people during the Covid-19 pandemic.
In the face of the outbreak, these groups have various tasks at hand.
This includes:
Sovereign Housing has contributed £50,000 towards the total raised so far.
Donations can be made towards the appeal on the Good Exchange's website.
Contact and volunteering:
As well as funding, the Community Support Hub is also looking for volunteers in West Berkshire. Please call the dedicated support line if you need urgent help and advice or to volunteer.
The number is: 01635 503579
