Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Greenham Trust's Coronavirus Emergency Appeal raises nearly £57,000

Emergency initiative was launched less than a week ago

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Greenham Trust's coronavirus appeal raises nearly £57,000

The Greenham Trust's Coronavirus Emergency Appeal has now raised almost £57,000.

The fundraiser was only launched on the trust's charity funding platform, the Good Exchange, on Friday afternoon.

The organisation has pledged to match donations and grants up to £100,000.

Proceeds are intended for voluntary initiatives aiding local elderly and vulnerable people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the face of the outbreak, these groups have various tasks at hand.

This includes:

  • Helping elderly or vulnerable people or people with chronic underlying health conditions or diseases in self-isolation or quarantine who need access to food, medicines or social care
  • Providing more support for Foodbanks
  • Increasing the number of meals on wheels deliveries to support the elderly
  • Providing financial, employment and debt advice
  • Giving counselling, suicide prevention and mental health support to those who have for example, lost their jobs, are grieving or are in crisis
  • Supporting the homeless and rough sleepers.

Sovereign Housing has contributed £50,000 towards the total raised so far.

Donations can be made towards the appeal on the Good Exchange's website.

Contact and volunteering:

As well as funding, the Community Support Hub is also looking for volunteers in West Berkshire. Please call the dedicated support line if you need urgent help and advice or to volunteer.

The number is: 01635 503579

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Wave of policy changes at district shops

Wave of policy changes at district shops

A view on the coronavirus situation from a former Thatcham resident living in France

A vew from a former Thatcham resident living in France

McDonald's closures: Huge queues for Big Macs in Newbury

McDonald's closures: Huge queues for big macs in Newbury

Seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Berks

Seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Berks

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33