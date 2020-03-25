Coronavirus West Berkshire: Council bus services suspended

WEST Berkshire Council-run bus services have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The council said that public bus routes, operated by its transport services team, would be suspended from today (Wednesday).

The affected services are the 5, 5a, 5c, 41, 44, 47 & H1.

The council said that keyworkers requiring assistance with essential travel should contact its offices at 01635 551111.

The local authority added that it would post local bus travel updates via its @ConnectWBerks Twitter account.

The 5, 5a and 5c run from Newbury to downlands villages.

The 41 serves Newbury, Thatcham, Chapel Row and Theale.

The 44 serves Thatcham, Brimpton, Tadley, Aldermaston and Beenham.

The 47 runs between Lambourn and Swindon and the H1 is the Hungerford Town Service.

Reading Buses, which runs the Jet Black and Kennections service, is operating all its routes on a Saturday Service Monday to Saturday because of the virus.

Reading Buses announced today that West Berkshire concessionary passes have been added to its services.

An agreement was reached with Reading Borough Council, Slough Borough Council, Oxfordshire County Council, Buckinghamshire County Council, Surrey County Council and Hampshire County Council to accept authorities’ concessionary passes all day for journeys starting in those areas from Monday, March 23.

West Berkshire was added to the list today.

The move means holders of concessionary passes from those authorities can use Newbury & District or Courtney/Thames Valley Buses services for free - as long as the journey starts in those areas.