West Berkshire and North Hants supermarket opening hours and reserved shopping times

Here are the supermarket opening hours and special times reserved for the elderly or NHS workers:

Aldi – 8am-8pm, 8am-4pm on Sunday

Lidl – 8am-10pm, 10am-4pm on Sunday

M&S – 8am-8pm, 10am-4pm on Sunday. The first hour of trading on Monday and Thursday will be for the over-70s and vulnerable people only. The first hour of trading on Tuesday and Friday will be for NHS staff only.

Sainsbury’s – 8am-8pm. The first hour of trading on Monday, Wednesday and Friday is for the elderly and disabled, and their carers, only. From 7.30am-8am every day, Monday to Saturday the shop will be open to NHS staff and social care workers.

Tesco – 7am-10pm for the majority of their local stores, with Newbury’s Pinchington Lane and the Burghfield and Baughurst stores all opening at 6am. From 9am-10am on Monday, Wednesday and Friday the store will prioritise elderly and vulnerable customers (not Express stores). One hour before opening on a Sunday will be available to NHS staff with a valid ID.

Waitrose – 8am-9pm Monday to Friday; 8am-8pm on Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday. The first hour of trading is being set aside for elderly and vulnerable customers. A proportion of hard-to-find and essential products are also being set aside for NHS workers and they will be offered priority at check-out. Waitrose stores are limiting the number customers in each store at any one time.