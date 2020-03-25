Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

West Berkshire and North Hants supermarket opening hours and reserved shopping times

Special times just for elderly or NHS workers

Here are the supermarket opening hours and special times reserved for the elderly or NHS workers:

Aldi – 8am-8pm, 8am-4pm on Sunday

Lidl – 8am-10pm, 10am-4pm on Sunday

M&S – 8am-8pm, 10am-4pm on Sunday. The first hour of trading on Monday and Thursday will be for the over-70s and vulnerable people only. The first hour of trading on Tuesday and Friday will be for NHS staff only.

Sainsbury’s – 8am-8pm. The first hour of trading on Monday, Wednesday and Friday is for the elderly and disabled, and their carers, only. From 7.30am-8am every day, Monday to Saturday the shop will be open to NHS staff and social care workers.

Tesco – 7am-10pm for the majority of their local stores, with Newbury’s Pinchington Lane and the Burghfield and Baughurst stores all opening at 6am. From 9am-10am on Monday, Wednesday and Friday the store will prioritise elderly and vulnerable customers (not Express stores). One hour before opening on a Sunday will be available to NHS staff with a valid ID.

Waitrose – 8am-9pm Monday to Friday; 8am-8pm on Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday. The first hour of trading is being set aside for elderly and vulnerable customers. A proportion of hard-to-find and essential products are also being set aside for NHS workers and they will be offered priority at check-out. Waitrose stores are limiting the number customers in each store at any one time.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Wave of policy changes at district shops

Wave of policy changes at district shops

A view on the coronavirus situation from a former Thatcham resident living in France

A vew from a former Thatcham resident living in France

McDonald's closures: Huge queues for Big Macs in Newbury

McDonald's closures: Huge queues for big macs in Newbury

Seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Berks

Seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Berks

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33