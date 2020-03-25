Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases rise by four

West Berkshire's number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 16, an increase of four since yesterday (Tuesday).

The latest official figures from Public Health England were released this evening.

The recent data means that West Berkshire has had 16 confirmed cases in 19 days.

The first case in the district was reported on March 13, before increasing to three the next day and then doubling to six on Friday.

The number of confirmed cases increased to seven on Saturday and then rose to eight on Sunday. It hit double figures on Monday and reached 12 yesterday.

A coronavirus emergency appeal for the district has raised more the £55,000.

Following an announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the country is now in strict lockdown in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

There are now only four reasons you are able to leave your homes:

To shop for essential items - as infrequently as possible.

Daily exercise, once a day, alone or with members of your household.

A medical need.

Travel to and from essential work.