Thames Valley Police chief issues coronavirus statement

Thames Valley's police chief has issued a public statement on the Covid-19 pandemic, offering a message of hope and outlining the force’s plans for enforcing the lockdown restrictions.

In the statement – published on the Thames Valley Police website – Chief Constable John Campbell stressed that Government advice on the measures is still forthcoming.

However, he emphasised that people across the region should be self-isolating and only leaving their homes for justifiable reasons, in line with official guidelines.

Ch Con Campbell said: “The outbreak of coronavirus is something that is having a fundamental impact on all of our lives with sometimes tragic consequences.

“We all have a role to play here in the Thames Valley and across the nation in helping to combat coronavirus – and only by working together will we best manage this.

“The Government has directed people to stay inside and only to go out for very specific reasons – to buy essential food and provisions, for a medical emergency, to care for someone, or to travel to and from work only when absolutely necessary.

“I am urging you to all take this advice.

“We will continue our day-to-day policing duties, working with our communities to ensure we are all complying with this essential Government direction.

“However, if the public do not take the advice, we will look to use the new police powers in order to safeguard everyone.

“We are expecting legislation and further Government guidance on this shortly.”

He emphasised that his force is ready for such extraordinary circumstances as these, saying: “We are taking all necessary steps to protect our officers and staff.

“This is so that we can continue to protect the most vulnerable and respond where we are needed most.

“We have strong, well-tested contingency plans in place to deal with all possibilities and we will continue to serve the public during this exceptionally challenging time.

“If you take anything from this message, please let it be this.

“Stay at home, protect yourself, protect your loved ones and those around you and feel confident that Thames Valley Police will continue to protect you.

“We can all work together to best protect Thames Valley and the nation through this pandemic.”